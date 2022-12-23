Go to Contents
S. Korea hails UNSC resolution demanding end of violence in Myanmar

16:49 December 23, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government on Friday welcomed the adoption of a historic United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution expressing "deep concern" about the "ongoing state of emergency" imposed by the military in Myanmar and calling for an immediate end to the internal strife.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said the government "welcomes and supports" the approval of the UNSC's first-ever resolution on Myanmar on Wednesday (New York time).

South Korea supports a peaceful resolution of the Myanmar crisis and the restoration of democracy in the country, ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in the statement. Seoul called for the release of arbitrarily detained prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The foreign ministry office building in central Seoul (Yonhap)

