N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
16:46 December 23, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, less than a week after its launch of two medium-range ones.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch. It did not immediately provide other details.
On Sunday, the North launched what Seoul officials called two medium-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. It later claimed the launch was a reconnaissance satellite development effort.
sshluck@yna.co,kr
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword