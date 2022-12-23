Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #N Korea #missile launch

N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

16:46 December 23, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, less than a week after its launch of two medium-range ones.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch. It did not immediately provide other details.

On Sunday, the North launched what Seoul officials called two medium-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. It later claimed the launch was a reconnaissance satellite development effort.

This undated file photo released by the Korean Central News Agency shows a North Korean missile launch. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co,kr

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK