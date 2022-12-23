Samsung Electronics recalls top-load washer models over fire risks

The recall affects the WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A model series that were sold in four colors -- white, black, champagne and ivory -- at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot and other appliance stores between June last year and this month, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a notice posted Thursday (local time).