Samsung Electronics recalls top-load washer models over fire risks
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. unit of Samsung Electronics Co. is recalling some 660,000 washing machines in the United States over fire risks, according to the U.S. consumer product safety agency's website on Friday.
The recall affects the WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A model series that were sold in four colors -- white, black, champagne and ivory -- at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot and other appliance stores between June last year and this month, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a notice posted Thursday (local time).
About 663,500 of those models are subject to the recall.
Samsung Electronics America Inc. said the washers pose a "smoking, melting overheating or fire hazard" as they can short-circuit and overheat within the control panel. Some 51 complaints have been reported in relation to overheating.
Samsung said the error will automatically be fixed through an update of the software via the internet and advised consumers without internet access to contact Samsung for free technical support.
