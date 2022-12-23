Aerospace Technology Of Korea to raise 48 bln won via stock offering
18:39 December 23, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Aerospace Technology Of Korea Inc.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 48 billion won (US$37.5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 15.85 million common shares at a price of 4,415 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
