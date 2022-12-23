Go to Contents
PM reaffirms S. Korea's support for Ukraine in phone talks

20:25 December 23, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo reaffirmed South Korea's support for Ukraine to help its fight against Russia during phone talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, on Friday, his office said.

In their first phone talks since the war began in February, the two sides discussed Seoul's humanitarian aid and Ukraine's post-war recovery plans, the prime minister's office said.

Han said South Korea has so far provided US$100 million worth of assistance and will remain in solidarity with Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the Seoul government shipped power generators, vaccines and medical supplies to Ukraine to help people cope with severe cold weather during the winter.

Shmyhal gave thanks for Seoul's support and said his government wants South Korea to take part in Ukraine's post-war recovery efforts, and Han expressed hope for the reconstruction plan, according to his office.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, over the phone at Government Complex Seoul on Dec. 23, 2022, in this photo provided by Han's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
