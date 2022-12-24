Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:12 December 24, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Sang-min evades responsibilities (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party urges Lee Jae-myung to come clean (Kookmin Daily)
-- Samsung-SK hynix pay highest corporate tax of all chipmakers (Donga Ilbo)
-- State budget cut by 300 bln won (Segye Times)
-- North Korea sold weapons to Russian mercenaries (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Law firms brace for recession fears next year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Archivers of one's last moments (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon's first-year budget plan cut to 638 tln won amid political row (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Sloppy K-chips act dashes cold water on chip war (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tax reduction bill for chipmakers ends with whimper (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK