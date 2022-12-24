'Avatar 2' tops 4 mln admissions in S. Korea in 11 days
13:40 December 24, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- James Cameron's sequel to his 2009 sci-fi blockbuster, "Avatar: The Way of Water," surpassed 4 million admissions in South Korea in 11 days, data showed Saturday.
Released Dec. 14, "Avatar 2" has sold over 4 million tickets, according to the data from the Walt Disney Company Korea.
The original "Avatar," which was a breakthrough for 3-D cinema, attracted 13.6 million viewers in South Korea in 2009 to become the most-viewed foreign movie ever released here.
