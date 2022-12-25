(LEAD) 2.6 magnitude earthquake hits southeastern S. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the southeastern city of Andong on Sunday, the state weather agency said.
The quake struck 10 kilometers southwest of the city, 191 km southeast of Seoul, at 7:31 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
The epicenter was at a latitude of 36.51 degrees north and a longitude of 128.65 degrees east at a depth of 14 km.
Fire and police officials said they received six reports from people who felt the earthquake.
No damage has been reported, according to local fire authorities.
Sunday's quake was the 75th to strike the Korean Peninsula this year with a magnitude of at least 2.0.
The yearly average from 1999 to 2021 was 70.6.
This year's strongest earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.1, occurred on Oct. 29 in the central county of Goesan.
