(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 26)

She reportedly paid a call to the hospital's disaster hotline connected to the National Emergency Medical Center. The hotline was established to immediately receive orders from the center. Its number was not disclosed to the general public, but Shin found it by calling the center, which is said to have been compelled to let her know without expecting her to actually use it. The Myongji emergency doctors' team is said to have assumed she had gotten permission from the center, given that her call came through the hotline. She was a family physician at the hospital before becoming a lawmaker.