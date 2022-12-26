(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 26)

However, it is hard to know whether these leaders need to learn global trends or basic economic concepts. Consider this: in an era of a per capita GDP of $40,000, a four-member Korean family must earn 182 million won a year to be average. However, only the top 10 percent of families based on income earn this much. The median income of a four-member family is 61.45 million won. The gap between the two amounting to nearly three times shows Korea's level of income disparity. It also explains why some "advanced" countries no longer stick to per capita GDP for their economic goals.