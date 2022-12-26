Go to Contents
Yoon's approval rating inches up 0.1 point to 41.2 pct: poll

10:42 December 26, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up 0.1 percentage point to 41.2 percent, climbing for the second consecutive week, a poll showed Monday.

In the survey of 2,518 adults conducted from Monday to Friday last week, 41.2 percent gave a positive assessment of Yoon's performance, while 56.6 percent gave a negative assessment, according to pollster Realmeter.

The positive assessment was up 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's survey, while the negative assessment was down 0.2 percentage point.

The previous survey marked the first time in 24 weeks Yoon's approval rating broke through the 40 percent level, or the first time since June.

"President Yoon's approval rating has not fallen below 40 percent on any day in the past 2 weeks on a daily basis," said Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter. "With the removal of uncertainties that weighed on his approval rating, such as the passage of next year's budget and the start of the parliamentary probe into the Itaewon crowd crush, we expect the presidential office to move with a lighter step."

The survey had a margin of error of 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and first lady Kim Keon Hee pose for a photo with a retired guide dog, named Saeromi, after adopting her at Samsung Guide Dog School in Yongin, south of Seoul, on Dec. 24, 2022, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

