Yoon's approval rating inches up 0.1 point to 41.2 pct: poll

"President Yoon's approval rating has not fallen below 40 percent on any day in the past 2 weeks on a daily basis," said Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter. "With the removal of uncertainties that weighed on his approval rating, such as the passage of next year's budget and the start of the parliamentary probe into the Itaewon crowd crush, we expect the presidential office to move with a lighter step."