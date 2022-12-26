NCT 127 to drop repackaged album next month
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band NCT 127 will release "Ay-Yo," a repackaging of its fourth full-length album, next month, the group's management agency said Monday.
The album will come out Jan. 30 and has 15 tracks, including three new songs, SM Entertainment said.
The band's latest album, "2 Baddies," was released in September and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
Ahead of the new release, the nine-member group will hold its second world tour in North American cities and Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.
The group debuted in 2016 as a subunit of the umbrella boy band NCT. While based in Seoul, it has also gained a large following overseas, especially in the United States.
