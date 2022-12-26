(LEAD) KA-1 light attacker crashes in Hoengseong County, 2 pilots safe: Air Force
HOENGSEONG/SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean KA-1 light attack aircraft crashed in a northeastern county on Monday, with its two pilots having safely escaped, the Air Force said.
The plane fell to the ground in Hoengseong County, about 140 kilometers east of Seoul, at 11:43 a.m. soon after take-off from an air base in the nearby city of Wonju, according to the armed service.
No damage to civilian homes has been reported.
The pilots are being transferred to a nearby hospital, according to military officials.
