PM cancels meeting with Yoon after aide tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo canceled his weekly meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday after one of his aides tested positive for COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office said.
The president and prime minister meet at the presidential office every Monday to discuss state affairs, usually over lunch.
An aide to Han tested positive for COVID-19 early Monday, and some events involving the prime minister and members of his office had to be canceled in line with COVID-19 rules, the office said in a notice to the press.
Han tested negative on a self-test and plans to undergo an additional PCR test at a hospital.
