Justice minister slams opposition party for disclosing prosecutors' names
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon strongly denounced the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Monday for disclosing the names of prosecutors investigating opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.
DP Chairman Lee was earlier summoned by prosecutors to appear this week for questioning over bribery allegations surrounding corporate donations to a football club while he was serving as the mayor of Seongnam, just south of Seoul.
Claiming the investigation to be politically motivated, the DP distributed the names and photos of 16 prosecutors to its party members.
"It will be recorded in history as (the DP) branding public officials by abusing its power as the majority party and destroying the rule of law in the process," Han told reporters.
Han urged Lee to appear for questioning, just like other people acting within the boundary of the law.
Prosecutors suspect the city government of Seongnam attracted some 16 billion won (US$12 million) in corporate donations to its municipal football club in return for administrative favors.
Lee, who was elected as the leader of the DP this year, served as the mayor of Seongnam when the donations to Seongnam FC were made in the mid-2010s.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)