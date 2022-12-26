Demotion of Air Force brigadier general temporarily suspended
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- A court on Monday temporarily suspended a disciplinary measure to demote an Air Force brigadier general by one rank to colonel for mishandling a sexual assault case that led to the suicide death of a female soldier.
The Seoul Administrative Court ruled in favor of an appeal by Jeon Ik-soo, the chief legal affairs officer of the Air Force.
Under the ruling, Jeon will maintain his rank before a formal lawsuit makes a decision on the disciplinary measure.
Jeon was among several Air Force officers indicted in September in connection with the suicide death of a sexually abused female noncommissioned officer.
The woman, Lee Ye-ram, took her own life in May 2021, two months after she filed a complaint of being molested by a male superior of the same rank.
An independent counsel indicted the officers for attempting to cover up the sexual assault case and defaming the victim.
Jeon was charged with trying to inappropriately influence the initial probe into the incident.
