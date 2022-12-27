(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 27)

According to the Board of Audit and Inspection, 200 billion won of insurance money was wasted due to Mooncare. But that accounted for a mere 0.2 percent of the annual legal fees of 100 trillion won. Foreign subscribers contributed to the surplus by paying more and using services less than Koreans on average. Of course, some Koreans visit hospitals hundreds of times a year. A foreign resident's dependent received an operation worth several billion won and left the country. However, there can be loopholes in every system.