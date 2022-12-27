BTS' RM surges to Billboard 200's No. 3 with 'Indigo'
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- "Indigo," the first solo album of BTS leader RM, has surged to No. 3 on Billboard's main albums chart this week, making him the highest-charted K-pop soloist.
Billboard said in an article on the preview of this week's charts Monday (U.S. time) that RM became the first BTS member with an album charted in the top 10 on Billboard 200.
The chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.
Released digitally on Dec. 2, "Indigo" debuted at No. 15 on the chart dated Dec. 17 and was eliminated the following week.
But the album surged to No. 3 this week following the release of its CD version, scoring 83,000 equivalent album units, including 79,000 in physical sales, according to Billboard.
It marks the highest ranking on the chart by a Korean solo artist. The previous record was set by K-pop girl group TWICE's Nayeon in July, when she debuted at No. 7 with her first solo album "Im Nayeon."
RM also became the second BTS member ever to enter the chart with a solo project, with J-Hope debuting at No. 17 with his individual debut album "Jack In The Box" in July.
