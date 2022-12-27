Festivals Calendar - January 2023
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in January.
* Daegwallyeong Snow Festival
When: Jan. 20-29
Where: Daegwallyeong in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province
The Daegwallyeong Snow Festival offers lots to do, including making snowmen, top spinning and various traditional winter games, as well as exhibitions of snow and ice sculptures on the snow-covered hills of Daegwallyeong in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, a famous winter retreat.
For further information, call 033-335-3995 or visit (http://www.snowfestival.net).
* Pyeongchang Trout Festival
When: Dec. 30-Jan. 29
Where: Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province
The Pyeongchang Trout Festival takes place annually in Pyeongchang County, the largest trout producing area in South Korea. Trout cultivated in Pyeongchang are popular for their rich and chewy texture. At the festival, visitors can enjoy ice fishing, along with other fun activities, such as barehanded fishing and sledding. The festival venue is also close to Alpensia Ski Resort and Yongpyong Ski Resort, where the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games took place.
For more information, call 033-336-4000 or visit (http://www.festival700.or.kr).
* Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival
When: Jan. 7-29
Where: Hwacheon Stream, Hwacheon, Gangwon Province
Enjoy fishing for mountain trout under the thick ice on the Hwacheon Stream, the source of the North Han River. Catch trout with your bare hands, compete in a creative sled competition, play football on the ice or try bobsledding.
For more information, call 1688-3005 or visit (http://www.narafestival.com).
* Mount Taebaek Snow Festival
When: Jan. 27-31
Where: Mount Taebaek National Park in Taebaek, Gangwon Province
Various events will be held in the highlands of Taebaek Mountain, 800 meters above sea level, during this five-day festival. The program includes a snow sculpture competition for college students, snowball fights, snow rafting, concerts and a fireworks show. Snow sculptures produced under various themes will be on display.
For more information, contact the Taebaek city tourism and cultural division at 033-550-2085 or visit (https://www.tbsnow.co.kr).
*Yeongdong Dried Persimmon Festival
When: Jan. 6-8
Where: Around Yeongdong Gym, Yeongdong, North Chungchong Province
Yeongdong is a major persimmon growing area in South Korea and a mecca of traditional Korean music. Dried persimmons, called "gotgam" in Korean, are a delicacy, especially eaten in winter time. Yeongdong County is holding the festival to show the exceptional quality of Yeongdong persimmons. Visitors will be able to see the process of making "gotgam" and buy products at discounted prices. Enjoying traditional Korean music will also be among the attractions.
For more information, call 043-745-8912 or visit (http://www.ydfesta.com).
* Haeundae Lighting Festival
When: Nov. 18-Jan. 24
Where: Haeundae Beach and Haeundae Square, Busan
The 9th Haeundae Lighting Festival is establishing itself as one of the key winter season festivals at Haeundae Beach in the southeastern port city of Busan. This year's edition, under the theme "Again Haeundae, the Sea of Light," will feature various lighting works, including an installation that reflects fantastic waves of light on the sandy beach. Compared with last year, the festival period has been doubled in length and public participation programs are being operated at a pre-pandemic level this year. For more information, call 051-749-4061~4 or visit the website (http://www.haeundae.go.kr).
* Seongsan Sunrise Festival
When: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
Where: Villages and coastal areas surrounding Seongsan Ilchulbong (Sunrise Peak), Jeju Island
Festivals to greet the first sunrise of the new year will be held across the nation from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1. For the breathtaking sunrise from a peak that is one of Jeju's must-see attractions, the annual Seongsan Sunrise Festival on the southern resort island of Jeju is one of the sunrise festivals most worth experiencing.
The festival peaks as spectators watch the rising of the sun on Jan. 1, and includes performances and an event where participants record their wishes for the new year.
For more information, call 064-760-4282 or visit (https://www.sunrisefestival.kr).
