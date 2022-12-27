Festivals Calendar - January 2023

The 9th Haeundae Lighting Festival is establishing itself as one of the key winter season festivals at Haeundae Beach in the southeastern port city of Busan. This year's edition, under the theme "Again Haeundae, the Sea of Light," will feature various lighting works, including an installation that reflects fantastic waves of light on the sandy beach. Compared with last year, the festival period has been doubled in length and public participation programs are being operated at a pre-pandemic level this year. For more information, call 051-749-4061~4 or visit the website (http://www.haeundae.go.kr).

