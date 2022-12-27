Seoul city cancels registration of nonprofit group for political activities
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government has canceled the registration of a nonprofit organization for engaging in political activities after it organized rallies demanding the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol, officials said Tuesday.
Also, Candlelight Middle and High School Citizens' Solidarity will have to return government subsidies worth 16 million won (US$12,600) to the city government as improper spending was found to have taken place, they said.
The city government said the organization was found to have operated with an aim of supporting or opposing a particular political party or candidate.
The organization can file a formal objection over the decision within 20 days. The city government will finalize the decision after review.
The organization was founded in 2017 by a group of middle and high school students. It spearheaded rallies against President Yoon in November.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)