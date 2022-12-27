Korean director Park Sye-young's 'The Fifth Thoracic Vertebra' invited to Berlin fest
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean director Park Sye-young's feature debut "The Fifth Thoracic Vertebra" was invited to the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival, the film's distributor said Tuesday.
The movie will be presented at the Critics' Week, a side bar section held jointly by the German Critics Association and the Heinrich Boll Foundation, during the festival's 73rd edition that will run from Feb. 16-26, according to Indie Story.
"The Fifth Thoracic Vertebra" is the second Korean film that has been invited to the section established in 2015, following veteran director Im Kwon-taek's "Revivre."
Park's film tells a story of a creature born in an abandoned mattress that travels around the country feasting on its victims' vertebrae, struggling to break free from the bed, the mold and its past.
It is scheduled to hit theaters in South Korea next year.
