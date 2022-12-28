Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon grants special pardons to officials convicted in corruption scandal involving ex-President Park Geun-hye (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korean military startled by N.K. drones, vows to create drone unit (Kookmin Daily)

-- Low-credit people face more difficulty in getting loans from belt-tightening savings banks (Donga Ilbo)

-- N.K. drones put 2018 inter-Korean military agreement at crossroads (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Presidential office exposed to threats of N.K. drones (Segye Times)

-- Moon administration granted 5 tln won in state subsidies to civic groups (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't set to reform subsidies given to civic groups (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Strongly biased special presidential pardons (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korean military misses N.K. drones, startled by birds (Hankook Ilbo)

-- China opens its door for 1st time in 3 yrs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Cold winter continues; local companies face drop in credit ratings (Korea Economic Daily)

