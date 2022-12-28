(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 28)

After all, Lee, on probation for illness, was pardoned and reinstated after serving less than one-eighth of his term and exempted from an 8.2 billion won ($6.4 million) fine. And Yoon failed to present any plausible reasons, standards or meanings behind his move. He might have been able to solidify support from conservative voters but alienated a larger number of non-supporters. Was Yoon bent on erasing the vestiges of his liberal predecessor ― yet again ― risking political losses? Will the influential U.S. daily, which told its leaders to look at Korea, still envy this country?