Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk Yeol #Danuri

Yoon hails space vehicle's successful entry into moon's orbit

11:37 December 28, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday hailed the successful entry of a South Korean unmanned space vehicle into the orbit of the moon.

Danuri, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, was captured by the moon's gravity Tuesday and began rotation, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

"Danuri, which left the Earth 145 days ago, succeeded in entering the moon's orbit," Yoon wrote on Facebook. "It is a historic moment telling the world of the excellence of South Korea's space and science technology and marking a leap to a top seven space power in the world."

Yoon thanked the researchers behind Danuri's development for their hard work, and asked the nation for its continued support and encouragement.

This composite file photo, provided by the science ministry on Nov. 7, 2022, shows the moon, taken by South Korea's first lunar orbiter, Danuri, on Sept. 24, passing Earth during its revolution. Danuri was launched on Aug. 5. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK