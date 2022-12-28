Go to Contents
Hwang Sun-woo named as 'Asian male swimmer of the year' by U.S. magazine

14:38 December 28, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimming sensation Hwang Sun-woo has been named as the Asian Male Swimmer of the Year by U.S. magazine SwimSwam on Wednesday (local time) for his stellar performance this year.

Hwang "put on quite a show this year, taking two medals at the major international competitions in 2022," SwimSwam said in a report.

The 19-year-old won the men's 200-meter freestyle at the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships held in Melbourne last week, setting both the Asian record and the competition record with a time of 1:39.72.

Hwang also scored a world championship silver medal from the men's 200-meter freestyle at the FINA World Championships held in Budapest in June, clocking a new national record of 1:44.47.

The teen swimmer is considered as the next star in the pool following Park Tae-hwan, the best South Korean swimmer ever with four Olympic medals and three world championship medals.

South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo poses with his gold medal from the men's 200-meter freestyle at the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Dec. 20, 2022. (Yonhap)

