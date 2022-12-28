Man attends court hearing on arrest warrant for killing taxi driver, ex-girlfriend
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a taxi driver involved in a car crash as well as an ex-girlfriend attended a court hearing Wednesday on the request of an arrest warrant for him.
The suspect, whose identity has been withheld, allegedly killed the taxi driver in his 60s on Dec. 20 and hid his body in a closet after luring him into the house on the pretext of paying compensation money for a collision he caused under the influence of alcohol.
During police questioning, the suspect additionally confessed he killed his former girlfriend in her 50s in August and abandoned her body in a riverside in Paju. The suspect has since lived in the deceased woman's house.
Surrounded by reporters, the suspect entered the Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Court on Wednesday without answering any questions.
A court decision is expected to come out as early as Wednesday night.
