(2nd LD) White House hails S. Korea's own Indo-Pacific strategy, expects stronger security ties
(ATTN: ADDS Chinese government's response in paras 8-10)
By Chang Dong-woo and Yi Wonju
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The White House was quick to issue a statement welcoming South Korea's adoption of its Indo-Pacific strategy, describing it as a "reflection" of the allies' shared commitment to regional security and prosperity.
The Yoon Suk Yeol administration on Tuesday made public a 37-page document detailing Seoul's diplomatic principles on issues related to the Indo-Pacific region in line with its goal of emerging as a "global pivotal state," a follow-up to Yoon's declaration during his visit to Cambodia in November for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.
He stressed South Korea's commitment to "freedom, peace and prosperity built on a rules-based order" for the Indo-Pacific region, prompting a view that the country might be seeking a shift in its traditional strategy of balancing relations with Washington and China.
In the final report, released Tuesday, on Seoul's new Indo-Pacific strategy, Yoon's office presented nine core tasks to fulfill its vision for a free, peaceful and prosperous region, including the strengthening of nonproliferation and counterterrorism efforts across the region and expanding comprehensive security cooperation.
"The United States welcomes the Republic of Korea's adoption of its new Indo-Pacific Strategy as a reflection of our shared commitment to the region's security and growing prosperity," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in the statement. "The strategy sets forth a comprehensive approach that demonstrates the commitment of President Yoon and the Korean people to upholding universal values, such as the rule of law and human rights."
Sullivan said South Korea's goal to expand cooperation with its allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific will strengthen the "shared ability" with the U.S. to "advance international peace, security and promote nuclear nonproliferation."
"The strategy will also enhance the region's economic security networks, cooperation in science and technology, and engagement on climate change and energy security," he added.
China reiterated its negative view of what it calls an "exclusive small group," an expression it has often used to describe the Quad, involving the U.S., Japan, Australia and India, or security partnerships among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan. In its Indo-Pacific strategy, Seoul made clear its support for the Quad seen by Beijing as aimed at countering its clout in the region.
"China has argued that it is in the common interest of countries in the region to work together, opposing an exclusive small group, to promote regional peace, stability, development and prosperity," Wang Wenbin, spokesman for Beijing's foreign ministry, said during a regular press briefing.
He said, "We hope that South Korea will make proactive contributions together with China to promote sound and stable development of bilateral relations and promote peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region."
Yoon's office emphasized its Indo-Pacific strategy is not meant to either exclude or contain a particular nation, stating that Beijing is a "major partner" for cooperation in efforts for peace and prosperity in the region.
An official at Seoul's foreign ministry also said the government had communicated closely with China and other major countries in drafting the strategy.
"Universal values and a rules-based order are acceptable to anyone, and no country will oppose this," the official said.
"The key is that South Korea will be leading in setting the agenda," he added, noting the strategy reflects the growing diplomatic role of the South.
The ministry, meanwhile, briefed a group of foreign envoys in Seoul on the initiative. Speaking at the start of his presentation, Foreign Minister Park Jin called it the strategy the de-facto "foreign policy doctrine" of the Yoon administration.
"The announcement today of our Indo-Pacific strategy marks a new chapter in Korean diplomacy, hailing a new era of proactive Korean diplomacy in regional and global affairs," he said. "You can regard this as the foreign policy doctrine of the Yoon Suk Yeol government."
According to his ministry, the Indo-Pacific region is home to 65 percent of the world's population and accounts for 62 percent of the world's gross domestic product.
Maintaining a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific is critical to the country making its "next leap forward," the ministry said, noting that the region represented 78 percent and 67 percent of South Korea's total exports and imports, respectively, as of 2021.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)