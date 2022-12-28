PM orders military to beef up vigilance over intrusion of N. Korean drones
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday instructed military officials to beef up vigilance over North Korean drones and make up for shortcomings shown in the military's handling of the recent intrusion.
Han made the remarks during a visit to an air defense brigade, where Patriot missile interceptors are deployed, days after North Korean drones crossed into South Korea's airspace.
"The military should make up for the shortcomings so that it can protect the people's safety against any type of provocations, including drones and unmanned air vehicles, and strengthen its vigilance," Han said in a statement.
Monday's intrusion by North Korean drones renewed questions over South Korea's air defense capabilities and the South's military has faced criticism for its failure to shoot down the North's drones.
Han said the intrusion is a clear violation of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement that bans hostile activities near the border.
North Korea has conducted a record number of weapons testings this year, including inter-continental ballistic missiles, but the North's attempt will not succeed, Han said.
"Any impure attempt to threaten peace on the Korean Peninsula will not succeed," Han said.
