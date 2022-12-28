Go to Contents
National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh

16:47 December 28, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Wednesday voted against arresting opposition lawmaker Noh Woong-rae on bribery charges.

Rep. Noh of the main opposition Democratic Party has been under prosecution investigation on charges of receiving a total of 60 million won (US$47,281) before and after the 2020 parliamentary election from a businessperson in return for providing business favors.

The alleged bribe is suspected to have been used for Noh's election campaign, according to prosecutors.

Noh has flatly denied the allegations.

