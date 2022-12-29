Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea moving closer to U.S. by unveiling details of Indo-Pacific strategy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- State subsidies to civic groups under former Moon gov't grew 400 bln won every year (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. tightens entry restrictions on arrivals from China over COVID-19 (Donga Ilbo)

-- In its Indo-Pacific strategy, S. Korea seeks cooperation with NATO, QUAD and mutual respect with China (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Opposition-controlled National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh (Segye Times)

-- National Assembly votes down consent to arrest DP lawmaker Noh on bribery charge (Chosun Ilbo)

-- National Assembly votes against arrest of DP lawmaker Noh; 'Bulletproof' parliament likely for opposition leader facing prosecution probe (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to probe nonprofit organizations over state subsidies (Hankyoreh)

-- 26 dangerous school zones in Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea unveils details of its Indo-Pacific strategy, seeks mutual respect with China (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to allow early morning delivery by large discount chains (Korea Economic Daily)

