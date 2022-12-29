(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 29)

President Yoon was right to point out a lack of training "over the past five years." However, Yoon must realize that many South Koreans are beginning to feel tired of watching their leader, who stepped into office seven months ago, blame his predecessor whenever things go wrong. People do not know what the commander-in-chief said and did on Monday. Yoon's press officers briefed reporters about only two events involving the president that day: his arrival at the office accompanied by a new dog and a year-end dinner with the heads of four presidential councils.