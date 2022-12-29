(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 29)

When Noh's suspicion was disclosed, the DP was not so supportive of the fourth-term lawmaker. Party members nearly showed a cold reaction to him even while vehemently resisting the prosecution's investigations of Lee's close aides, such as Kim Yong, vice head of a DP think tank, and Jeong Jin-sang, a mid-level official in his office. After the prosecution sped up its probe of Lee, however, the party took a hardline stance to defend any potential suspects in the party from the sword of the prosecution. A few DP members expressed concerns about the possibility of damaging the party by trying to protect lawmakers under suspicion, but it could not turn the tide.