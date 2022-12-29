Industrial output rebounds 0.1 pct in Nov.
08:02 December 29, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output moved up 0.1 percent in November, data showed Thursday, rebounding after losing for four consecutive months through October.
Industrial production edged up 0.1 percent on-month last month, turning around from a 1.7 percent decrease posted in October, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, decreased 1.8 percent over the period, extending losses to the third consecutive month.
Facility investment moved up 1 percent on-month in November, the data added.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword