Industrial output rebounds 0.1 pct in Nov.

08:02 December 29, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output moved up 0.1 percent in November, data showed Thursday, rebounding after losing for four consecutive months through October.

Industrial production edged up 0.1 percent on-month last month, turning around from a 1.7 percent decrease posted in October, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, decreased 1.8 percent over the period, extending losses to the third consecutive month.

Facility investment moved up 1 percent on-month in November, the data added.

