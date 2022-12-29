Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Netflix #K-drama

60 pct of Netflix subscribers watched at least one K-drama in 2022

10:48 December 29, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Six out of 10 Netflix subscribers globally watched at least one Korean title on the streaming platform this year, Netflix said Thursday.

"The K-Wave is bigger than ever," Netflix said in a release posted on its global newsroom. "Sixty percent of our members watched a Korean title and Netflix had six of the Top 10 most searched K-Dramas in Korea."

The zombie thriller "All Of Us Are Dead" and the legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" were two of Netflix's most-watched K-dramas in 2022 in terms of viewing time, it said.

The two shows came in first and second place, respectively, on the streamer's most popular non-English TV shows list for 2022.

In addition, the Korean romantic comedy series, "A Business Proposal" ranked No. 8 on the list, it said.

Netflix's Logo is shown in this image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK