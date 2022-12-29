Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #public official

Public officials accused of leaking personal info to be fired starting in 2023

12:00 December 29, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Public officials accused of purposely leaking personal information will be immediately dismissed with no exception starting next year, the government said Thursday.

Under a set of guidelines set to take effect Jan. 1, public officials who purposely leak personal information or wrongfully use the information will be dismissed, according to the Ministry of Personal Management.

The measures come after a series of personal information leaks by government officials.

Last year, Lee Seok-joon -- who brutally murdered his former girlfriend's mother -- was found to have obtained the victim's address from a government official. Lee, who had stalked the ex-girlfriend, committed the crime after holding a grudge due to rape charges being reported against him.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK