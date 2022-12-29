Public officials accused of leaking personal info to be fired starting in 2023
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Public officials accused of purposely leaking personal information will be immediately dismissed with no exception starting next year, the government said Thursday.
Under a set of guidelines set to take effect Jan. 1, public officials who purposely leak personal information or wrongfully use the information will be dismissed, according to the Ministry of Personal Management.
The measures come after a series of personal information leaks by government officials.
Last year, Lee Seok-joon -- who brutally murdered his former girlfriend's mother -- was found to have obtained the victim's address from a government official. Lee, who had stalked the ex-girlfriend, committed the crime after holding a grudge due to rape charges being reported against him.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)