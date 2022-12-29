Go to Contents
PM calls for crowd safety measures for year-end, New Year's gatherings

11:43 December 29, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for crowd safety measures for large-scale year-end and New Year's celebrations, his office said Thursday.

Han ordered relevant authorities and local governments to "thoroughly establish and implement safety management plans in preparation for overcrowding," the office said in a statement.

Han instructed the Ministry of Interior and Safety, police and fire authorities to check sites of large-scale year-end and New Year's gatherings and deploy safety management personnel, it said.

Han also called for them to "ensure that safety personnel are well aware of countermeasures for each type of accident and that prior training is sufficient to respond quickly to small risks," it said.

Meeting on state affairs

