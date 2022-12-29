U.N. Command convenes special team for probe into N.K. drone infiltrations
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Command (UNC) has convened a special team to investigate North Korea's drone infiltrations earlier this week, its public affairs officer said Thursday, noting it is "aware" of the incident.
The UNC headquartered in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, is in charge of observing the armistice agreement that halted the 1950-53 Korean War. The North's drone infiltrations across the inter-Korean border on Monday raised the possibility of an armistice breach.
"We are aware of the reported DPRK drone flights across the military demarcation line. United Nations Command convened a Special Investigation Team," Jacqueline N. Leeker, told Yonhap News Agency via email. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"As this is an ongoing investigation, we will not provide any further comments or statements until the investigation is complete," she added.
The North sent five unmanned aerial vehicles across the inter-Korean border, with one of them having flown all the way to northern Seoul. The South Korean military failed to shoot them down, raising questions over its readiness posture.
