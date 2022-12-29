PPP slams opposition over rejection of DP lawmaker's arrest
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) lashed out Thursday at the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) for voting against the arrest of one of its lawmakers charged with bribery allegations, claiming that the rejection was a "rehearsal" for shielding party leader, Lee Jae-myung, who is under another bribery probe.
The PPP made the accusation a day after the opposition-controlled National Assembly voted against the arrest of DP Rep. Noh Woong-rae, who is under prosecution investigation on charges of receiving election campaign funds in return for business favors.
According to law, sitting lawmakers are immune from arrest while parliament is in session. The prosecution must obtain parliament's consent to detain lawmakers.
"The DP carried out a rehearsal at the National Assembly to shield Lee Jae-myung. They voted against the motion seeking consent to Rep. Noh Woong-rae's arrest as if carrying out a military operation," PPP leader Chung Jin-suk said.
PPP Rep. Jeong Jeom-sig claimed that the DP made the "worst choice" of rejecting the motion to arrest Noh to make a case for Lee, calling on opposition lawmakers to diligently respond to prosecution investigations.
DP leader Lee and his confidants are under several prosecution probes, including one in which he is charged with third-party bribery allegations surrounding corporate donations to a football club years ago.
Lee has flatly denied the allegations, denouncing the probe as politically motivated.
"The prosecution even manipulates the truth to aim its sword of revenge at the opposition party and its political enemies, while working hard to cover up criminal charges against the president's family and itself," Lee said in a party conference held at the National Assembly earlier Thursday, apparently referring to allegations of stock manipulation and others related to first lady Kim Keon Hee.
On the rejection of the arrest motion, DP Rep. Park Chan-dae said lawmakers cast their ballots based on their individual opinions, stressing that the rejection reflects how much lawmakers disapprove of the prosecution's recent probes.
