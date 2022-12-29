Police disclose identity of taxi driver murder suspect as 31-yr-old Lee Ki-young
UIJEONGBU, South Korea, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Police on Thursday disclosed the identity of the suspect in the murders of a taxi driver and a woman as a 31-year-old man named Lee Ki-young.
The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency released the personal information along with a photo of Lee's face following a meeting of its identity disclosure review board.
Lee is under suspicion of having killed the driver in his 60s on Dec. 20 and hid the victim's body in a closet after luring him into his house on the pretext of paying compensation money for a collision he caused under the influence of alcohol.
During police questioning, the suspect additionally confessed to having killed his former girlfriend in her 50s in August and abandoned her body in a riverside in Paju.
Police disclose the identities of suspects in heinous crimes for public interest and prevention of further crimes by the suspects.
