Opposition leader calls for Britain's role in reducing tensions on Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, met with British Ambassador Colin Crooks on Thursday and called for improving cooperation between the two countries, including on issues related to North Korea.
"I hope the British government plays a big role in stabilizing the situation on the Korean Peninsula as tensions are escalating in the area," Lee told Crooks during their meeting at the National Assembly, noting that the envoy has expertise on North Korea as he previously served as ambassador to Pyongyang.
Lee also said South Korea and Britain should work together to further strengthen their close relations.
Crooks said Seoul and London have a partnership on multiple objectives, from achieving peace with North Korea and economic prosperity to tackling climate change.
"Next year, Britain and South Korea plan to renegotiate the bilateral free trade agreement and it will be an opportunity to vitalize digital trade between the two countries," Crooks said.
The two countries are planning to hold various events in 2023 to celebrate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties, he added.
