Ex-President Lee to leave hospital Friday following special presidential pardon
16:04 December 29, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Former President Lee Myung-bak will leave the hospital and return to his home in southern Seoul on Friday following a special presidential pardon, aides said, amid speculation he could deliver a statement in person.
Lee was pardoned at the beginning of Wednesday while serving a 17-year prison term for bribery and embezzlement. The pardon canceled his remaining prison term of about 15 years and about 8.2 billion won (US$6.47 million) of unpaid fines.
The 81-year-old has been staying at a hospital in Seoul due to diabetes and other chronic ailments.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword