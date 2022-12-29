Seoul restaurant denies Chinese police station allegations
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese restaurant in southern Seoul denied allegations of its suspected operation as a secret Chinese police station in a news conference Thursday.
A restaurant official, who introduced himself as its representative, said that the restaurant was a normal place of business until the secret police speculation surfaced.
He asked the media to refrain from reporting on the restaurant, saying it is unreasonable to put unreasonable pressure on and hinder the place.
The restaurant has received media attention after the Spain-based human rights watchdog Safeguard Defenders insisted early this month that China was operating more than 102 clandestine police stations in 53 countries, including South Korea, to monitor and repatriate dissidents living in exile. But Beijing's authorities have denied the allegations.
The official expressed dissatisfaction with some media organs raising suspicions over the restaurant, noting a group of South Korean and Chinese journalists met there on Aug. 19 this year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
The official then said he will sue all the media organs that disclose personal information on him and his family and related photos.
He said he will hold a formal explanation session on the restaurant on Saturday, adding the number of attendees will be limited to 100 and entrance tickets will be sold for 30,000 won (US$24) per person.
