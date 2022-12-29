Woman indicted on charges of stalking Rain-Kim Tae-hee couple
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Police have indicted a 47-year-old woman on charges of stalking singer Rain and his actress wife Kim Tae-hee, officials said Thursday.
The 47-year-old, whose identity was withheld, allegedly visited the star couple's house in Seoul's Yongsan district and rang the doorbell on 14 occasions between March and October last year, and received three misdemeanor warnings from police.
In February this year, she again rang the couple's doorbell and was arrested at the scene by police upon a complaint filed by Rain.
Investigations also showed she visited a hair salon frequented by Rain in April after being released from detention.
