BOK to sell 10 tln won worth of monetary stabilization bonds in Jan.
16:51 December 29, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Thursday it will sell 10 trillion won (US$7.88 billion) worth of monetary stabilization bonds (MSBs) in January next year, up 2.2 trillion won from the previous month's issuance.
In January, the Bank of Korea (BOK) also plans to redeem 2.5 trillion won worth of outstanding MSBs, the central bank said in a press release.
The MSB is a policy tool devised to control excess liquidity in the markets. It is sold to financial institutions and individuals.
