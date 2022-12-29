Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BOK-bond issuance

BOK to sell 10 tln won worth of monetary stabilization bonds in Jan.

16:51 December 29, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Thursday it will sell 10 trillion won (US$7.88 billion) worth of monetary stabilization bonds (MSBs) in January next year, up 2.2 trillion won from the previous month's issuance.

In January, the Bank of Korea (BOK) also plans to redeem 2.5 trillion won worth of outstanding MSBs, the central bank said in a press release.

The MSB is a policy tool devised to control excess liquidity in the markets. It is sold to financial institutions and individuals.

BOK to sell 10 tln won worth of monetary stabilization bonds in Jan. - 1

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK