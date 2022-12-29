Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk Yeol #New Year message

Yoon to give live New Year's address

17:39 December 29, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will deliver a New Year's address live from his office, focusing on the economy and reform plans, his office said Thursday.

Yoon will begin his message at 10 a.m. on New Year's Day and speak for around 10 minutes, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.

"President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's address will likely include a message that he will focus policy on promoting exports and vitalizing the private sector and markets ... in order to overcome the economic crisis, and unwaveringly push for the top three reforms in labor, education and pensions for sustainable growth and development for future generations," Lee said during a press briefing.

President Yoon Suk Yeol applauds during a policy briefing by the science and ICT ministry at the former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Dec. 28, 2022, as Science and ICT Minister Lee Jong-ho reports that South Korea's unmanned space vehicle Danuri has successfully entered the orbit of the moon earlier than planned. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK