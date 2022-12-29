Yoon to give live New Year's address
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will deliver a New Year's address live from his office, focusing on the economy and reform plans, his office said Thursday.
Yoon will begin his message at 10 a.m. on New Year's Day and speak for around 10 minutes, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
"President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's address will likely include a message that he will focus policy on promoting exports and vitalizing the private sector and markets ... in order to overcome the economic crisis, and unwaveringly push for the top three reforms in labor, education and pensions for sustainable growth and development for future generations," Lee said during a press briefing.
