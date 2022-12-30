Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #obesity

S. Korean men becoming more obese due to drinking, lack of exercise

11:26 December 30, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean men have become more obese over the past 13 years due to drinking and lack of exercise, a government report showed Friday.

The percentage of males aged 19 and over who have body mass indexes (BMIs) of 25 kilograms per square meter or over reached 44.8 percent in 2021, up from 35.9 percent in 2008, according to the report compiled by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

In particular, male adults who had a BMI of 30 ㎏/㎡ accounted for 7.6 percent of all men last year, up from 4.1 percent in 2008.

BMI is an index of weight-for-height that is commonly used to classify adults as overweight and obese.

Korea defines a BMI greater than or equal to 25 ㎏/㎡ as obesity and a BMI of 30 ㎏/㎡ and over as second-degree obesity.

The obesity rate for women also rose to 29.5 percent from 26.4 percent over the cited period.

The KDCA report said more educated males, most of whom are white-collar workers, showed a higher obesity rate across all age groups, while heavy drinking and physical inactivity were major factors in being overweight and obese.

This undated file photo of a man undergoing a physical examination is captured from Yonhap News TV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK