Samsung taps ex-Benz designer to lead mobile design team
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it has appointed Hubert H. Lee, a senior designer at Mercedes-Benz, as its new head of mobile business.
Lee will be in charge of Samsung's Mobile eXperience (MX) Design Team, which oversees the design of its flagship Galaxy models like the S Series, Z Series and Galaxy Watch.
Having worked as the chief design officer of Mercedes-Benz China for more than 20 years, Lee is expected to help "shape the look and feel of Galaxy, building on the distinct design ethos that users know and love," Samsung said on its website.
"I am excited to join a company that is on the bleeding edge of mobile innovation and lead the team responsible for creating new mobile experiences through the art of design," Lee was quoted by Samsung as saying.
Lee studied industrial and product design at the Rhode Island School of Design from 1993 to 1995. In 2002, he received his bachelor's degree of applied science and transportation design at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California.
He is known as the first Asian designer at Mercedes-Benz.
Samsung, the world's largest mobile phone maker, is expected to release the Galaxy S23 models in February.
