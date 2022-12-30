After BIGBANG, boy group iKON to leave YG Entertainment

IKON debuted in 2015 as a seven-member group with the digital single "My Type" and has released hit songs, such as "Rhythm Ta," "Love Scenario" and "Killing Me." The team leader B.I, however, left the group over a drug scandal in 2019. In September last year, he was sentenced to three years of imprisonment, suspended for four years, for his purchase of marijuana and LSD in 2016.