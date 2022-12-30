Executive at Bithumb-affiliated firm found dead while under prosecution probe
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- An executive at a company closely connected with the crypto exchange Bithumb was found dead at his home Friday while under a prosecution probe on embezzlement and stock market manipulation suspicions involving the chief of the firm's parent company.
The vice president of Vidente Co., surnamed Park, was found dead in front of his house in southern Seoul in the morning in what police said was an apparent suicide, officials said.
Vidente is the biggest shareholder of Bithumb Holdings Co. that controls Bithumb.
Park had been under a prosecution probe in connection with allegations Kang Ji-yeon, the head of the kiosk supplier Inbiogen, which holds the biggest share in Vidente, and her brother Kang Jong-hyun colluded to embezzle corporate funds and manipulate stock prices.
Park reportedly worked for the siblings and was in charge of accounting. Prosecutors searched Vidente, Inbiogen and other affiliates in early October.
Prosecutors are expected to terminate its case on Park upon his death.
