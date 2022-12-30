Go to Contents
S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry

19:01 December 30, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-fuel space launch vehicle on Friday, the defense ministry said.

The test came after North Korea claimed earlier this month to have staged a test of a "high-thrust, solid-fuel" rocket motor to develop a "new-type" strategic weapon system.

The ministry did not disclose any further details.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

